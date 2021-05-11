Open swim at Carrigan Farms will open this weekend

Swimming in a deep, refreshing natural quarry — also known as open swim — will begin the 2021 season on May 15 at Carrigan Farms. Open swim at the quarry will be open on weekends and open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting in June and lasting all summer, plus select evenings from 3:45 p.m. until sunset, subject to capacity limitations for safe social distancing.

Open swim customers can swim in the quarry, jump off the rocks, swing off the rope swing and fish in the ponds (guests must bring their own gear). You can find information for open swim and make a reservation on the Carrigan Farms website.

Total price is $20 per person Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday.

Advance reservations are required.

For the 2021 open swim season, the Quarry Kitchen Restaurant will serve farm-fresh favorites like the “Quarry Burger,” grilled chicken sandwiches, scratch-made pizza, fresh salads, fruit cups, ice cream and snow cones, as well as fresh items that change daily. Beer and wine are also available for purchase. No outside food or beverages may be brought in to the quarry.

Note that cash or paper check are the only forms of payment accepted at the door.

Guests should enter at the Carrigan Farms west entrance to get to the quarry. The address is 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Highway.