Open house schedule for I-SS campuses announced
Open house schedule for I-SS campuses announced

  • Updated
The Iredell-Statesville School System will hold open houses next month.

The following is the schedule for the open houses:

Aug. 2

N.B. Mills Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 5

Agriculture and Science Early College — 5-7 p.m.

Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership — 5:15-8:15 p.m.

Crossroads Early College — 4-7 p.m.

North Iredell High School — 4-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

Aug. 18

Celeste Henkel Elementary — 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Central Elementary — 3-5 p.m.

Cloverleaf Elementary — 4:30-6:30 p.m. and by appointment.

Coddle Creek Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Cool Spring Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

East Iredell Elementary — 2:45-3:45 p.m. for kindergarten; 4-5:30 p.m. for first through fifth grades.

Harmony Elementary — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Elementary — 3:30-4:30 p.m. for last names A-L; 4:30-5:30 p.m. for last names M-Z.

Lakeshore Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Scotts Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Sharon Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Shepherd Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Third Creek Elementary — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Troutman Elementary — 2-3:30 p.m. for kindergarten; 3:30-5:30 p.m. for first through fifth grades.

Union Grove Elementary — 4-6 p.m.

Woodland Heights Elementary — 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Discovery Program at the Springs — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment; also Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment.

East Iredell Middle School — 4-6 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19 from 4-6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.

Lakeshore Middle School — 5-7 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.

North Iredell Middle School — 4-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19, 4-6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.

Troutman Middle School — 5-7 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19. 5-7 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.

West Iredell Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades; Aug. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade.

Aug. 19

The Brawley School — 4-5:30 p.m. for last names A-L; 5:30-7 p.m. for last names M-Z.

The Oak School — 5-8 p.m.

Pressly School — 10 a.m. to noon for group homes and foster care; 2-5 p.m. for kindergarten through 12th grade; families who cannot attend will be accommodated at another time.

Third Creek Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade; 4:30-5:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.

Lake Norman High School — 3:30-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

South Iredell High School — 3-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

Statesville High School — 3:30-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

West Iredell High School — 4-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

Woodland Heights Middle School — 4-5:30 p.m. for seventh grade; 5:30-7 p.m. for eighth grade; Aug. 31 from 5-8 p.m. for sixth grade.

Aug. 30

Career Academy and Technical School — 6:30-8 p.m. for digital media, culinary, fire technology, manicuring and nursing fundamentals; 5-7 p.m. for advanced manufacturing, ATC, carpentry, collision repair and masonry.

Sept. 16

VATS — 5-7:30 p.m.

