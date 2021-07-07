Open house schedule for I-SS campuses announced

Aug. 19

The Brawley School — 4-5:30 p.m. for last names A-L; 5:30-7 p.m. for last names M-Z.

The Oak School — 5-8 p.m.

Pressly School — 10 a.m. to noon for group homes and foster care; 2-5 p.m. for kindergarten through 12th grade; families who cannot attend will be accommodated at another time.

Third Creek Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade; 4:30-5:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.

Lake Norman High School — 3:30-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

South Iredell High School — 3-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

Statesville High School — 3:30-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

West Iredell High School — 4-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.

Woodland Heights Middle School — 4-5:30 p.m. for seventh grade; 5:30-7 p.m. for eighth grade; Aug. 31 from 5-8 p.m. for sixth grade.

Aug. 30