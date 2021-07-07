Open house schedule for I-SS campuses announced

The Iredell-Statesville School System will hold open houses next month.
The following is the schedule for the open houses:
Aug. 2
N.B. Mills Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Aug. 5
Agriculture and Science Early College — 5-7 p.m.
Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership — 5:15-8:15 p.m.
Crossroads Early College — 4-7 p.m.
North Iredell High School — 4-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.
Aug. 18
Celeste Henkel Elementary — 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Central Elementary — 3-5 p.m.
Cloverleaf Elementary — 4:30-6:30 p.m. and by appointment.
Coddle Creek Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Cool Spring Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
East Iredell Elementary — 2:45-3:45 p.m. for kindergarten; 4-5:30 p.m. for first through fifth grades.
Harmony Elementary — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Elementary — 3:30-4:30 p.m. for last names A-L; 4:30-5:30 p.m. for last names M-Z.
Lakeshore Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Scotts Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Sharon Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Shepherd Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Third Creek Elementary — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Troutman Elementary — 2-3:30 p.m. for kindergarten; 3:30-5:30 p.m. for first through fifth grades.
Union Grove Elementary — 4-6 p.m.
Woodland Heights Elementary — 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Discovery Program at the Springs — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment; also Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment.
East Iredell Middle School — 4-6 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19 from 4-6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.
Lakeshore Middle School — 5-7 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.
North Iredell Middle School — 4-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19, 4-6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.
Troutman Middle School — 5-7 p.m. for sixth grade; Aug. 19. 5-7 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.
West Iredell Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades; Aug. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade.
Aug. 19
The Brawley School — 4-5:30 p.m. for last names A-L; 5:30-7 p.m. for last names M-Z.
The Oak School — 5-8 p.m.
Pressly School — 10 a.m. to noon for group homes and foster care; 2-5 p.m. for kindergarten through 12th grade; families who cannot attend will be accommodated at another time.
Third Creek Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m. for sixth grade; 4:30-5:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades.
Lake Norman High School — 3:30-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.
South Iredell High School — 3-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.
Statesville High School — 3:30-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.
West Iredell High School — 4-5 p.m. for ninth grade; 5-7 p.m. for 10th through 12th grades.
Woodland Heights Middle School — 4-5:30 p.m. for seventh grade; 5:30-7 p.m. for eighth grade; Aug. 31 from 5-8 p.m. for sixth grade.
Aug. 30
Career Academy and Technical School — 6:30-8 p.m. for digital media, culinary, fire technology, manicuring and nursing fundamentals; 5-7 p.m. for advanced manufacturing, ATC, carpentry, collision repair and masonry.