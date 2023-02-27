The City of Statesville is hosting an open house public meeting on March 14 concerning a feasibility study for constructing a new interchange at Interstate 77 and Jane Sowers Road.

The meeting will be held at Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, with times available for the public to drop in from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Members of the public will be able to view study materials and ask the study team questions.

The study is to review alternatives for potentially constructing a new interchange at I-77 and Jane Sowers Road. The City of Statesville and Iredell County have experienced an increase in development activity on land in the vicinity of I-77 and Jane Sowers Road.

To better accommodate the anticipated traffic generated by this growth and to relieve traffic pressure on other roadways, the City of Statesville is working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization and Iredell County to study the feasibility of constructing a new interchange.

This feasibility study also assesses needed improvements to both I-77 and Jane Sowers Road to accommodate a new interchange.

Determining the feasibility of an interchange is the first step in a long process that likely will not see construction for some time, but it is necessary to start the process of attaining project funding.

The study team is asking for public input.

Additional information about the study and information on the public meeting can be found on the study website.

For additional questions, call Steve Bridges in the engineering department at 704-761-2381 or email sbridges@statesvillenc.net.

The study website is www.statesvillenc.net/I77JaneSowers and the survey is available through March 28.

A paper survey is also available for participants without access to a mobile phone or computer.