Onsrud, deBot and Graham appointed to Iredell Health System board

Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, continuing its legacy of community involvement.

The board of directors is elected by a larger board of trustees and help lead Iredell Health System operations.

Tom Onsrud, CEO of C.R. Onsrud Inc.; Jamye deBot, vice president and chief financial officer of deBotech Inc.; and Angela Jones Graham, director of housing for the City of Concord, were elected to the board of directors at this year’s annual trustee’s meeting.

“We are grateful that these individuals volunteer their time to assist Iredell Health System,” said David Green, Iredell Health System board chair. “Their input helps the organization make decisions that allow us to provide the best care for our community.”

Onsrud was born in Chicago, Illinois, and when he was in sixth grade, he and his family moved to Statesville. After graduating from Statesville Senior High, he attended Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta, Georgia, where he received his degree in mechanical engineering.

After engineering school, Onsrud moved back to Chicago for four years, where he endured some of the worst winters in Chicago’s recorded history. In 1980, he and his wife moved to Lake Norman.

Onsrud is the CEO of his family’s business, C.R. Onsrud Inc., located in Troutman. As an avid pilot and boater, Onsrud is a multi-engine instrument pilot and a U.S. Coast Guard 100 Ton licensed captain. In his free time, Onsrud enjoys spending time with his family and grandchildren.

“I am honored to be asked to serve,” Onsrud said of being elected to the board of directors.

Jayme deBot was born and raised in Statesville. She attended Iredell-Statesville schools, and in 1993, she earned her bachelor of science degree in marketing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

After college, deBot briefly settled in Mecklenburg County, where she met her husband, Hans deBot, and in 1998, started their business out of their garage. In 2008, she and her family moved back to Iredell County.

They still own and operate that business, deBotech Inc., which is now in a 64,000 square-foot building with 100 employees in Mooresville. deBotech Inc., supplies carbon fiber products to many different industries and also builds Olympic products for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

In her free time, deBot enjoys spending time with her two children, Macye and Jacob. She and her husband spend a lot of time in Raleigh, visiting Macye, who attends N.C. State University, and going to football games. Her son, Jacob, is in the I.B. Program at South Iredell High School and plays soccer. deBot does not miss any of his soccer games, no matter the location. deBot said she feels honored to be a part of the board of directors.

“I consistently heard some variation of this statement from Iredell’s president, John Green, ‘because it’s the right thing to do,’” she said.

“Whether it was referring to purchasing equipment for rural areas in the county or expanding offerings at the hospital, I consistently heard that statement, and it makes me proud to be a part of a team that focuses on this.”

Graham was born and raised in Statesville and is a graduate of Statesville Senior High and King’s College. She received her bachelor’s degree from Gardner Webb University. Graham worked for the Statesville Housing Authority for almost 15 years and is currently the director of housing for the City of Concord Housing Department.

She and her husband, Dwayne Graham, have two sons, Gregory and Antwan. Graham enjoys fishing and working in her father’s garden.

Graham serves as a member on several different boards, including Cabarrus Rowan Health Center, Centralina Workforce Development, Healthy Cabarrus and Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment & Codes Officials.

“The primary reason to serve on Iredell’s board is to meaningfully contribute to this organization and its mission. I feel I am obligated with the responsibility of understanding how everything works together for this organization to accomplish its goals for our community,” said Graham.