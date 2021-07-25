Only the beginning: Unity in the Community lives up to its billing

It was billed as Unity in the Community, and the two people behind the effort said it was exactly that.

“Fellowship, friendship, unity: This is a whole bunch of kids from different sides of town able to come together and have fun in a safe environment,” said DoAlicia Parks, who along side Keith Bills, spearheaded the two-day gathering at Harris Park.

“There was no arguing, no nothing,” Bills said.

“It was awesome,” Bills said Sunday as he discussed Day One of the Weekend in the Park festivities.

“Police officers were playing football with the kids, people were talking and laughing,” he said.

Unity in the Community came about after two drive-by shootings in late June claimed the life of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and wounded her 7-year-old cousin and a 10-year-old boy.

“We’ve got to do something different, especially as a community,” Parks said.

“After Ah’Miyahh got taken from us, this event sprung out of her passing,” Bills said.

Pam Navey, a community resource coordinator for the Statesville Police Department, put Bills and Parks in touch with each other to begin the planning process.