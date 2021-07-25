Only the beginning: Unity in the Community lives up to its billing

It was billed as Unity in the Community, and the two people behind the effort said it was exactly that.
“Fellowship, friendship, unity: This is a whole bunch of kids from different sides of town able to come together and have fun in a safe environment,” said DoAlicia Parks, who along side Keith Bills, spearheaded the two-day gathering at Harris Park.
“There was no arguing, no nothing,” Bills said.
“It was awesome,” Bills said Sunday as he discussed Day One of the Weekend in the Park festivities.
“Police officers were playing football with the kids, people were talking and laughing,” he said.
Unity in the Community came about after two drive-by shootings in late June claimed the life of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and wounded her 7-year-old cousin and a 10-year-old boy.
“We’ve got to do something different, especially as a community,” Parks said.
“After Ah’Miyahh got taken from us, this event sprung out of her passing,” Bills said.
Pam Navey, a community resource coordinator for the Statesville Police Department, put Bills and Parks in touch with each other to begin the planning process.
Bills said he and Parks teamed up, and in three short weeks, saw the two-day event grow from an idea to reality. Parks and Bills said they were amazed at those who stepped up to support their efforts, from donations of food and supplies to volunteers who gave their time on Saturday and Sunday.
“We got encouragement all along the way,” Bills said.
One of those who offered help doesn’t even live in Statesville, or even North Carolina, Bills said. A woman from Nevada City, California, contacted Bills and said she was willing to help. She contacted U.S. Foods and arranged for ice cream to be delivered for the event.
“If people in California, 2,000 miles away, can feel the impact, the people here can feel the impact,” he said.
Bills and Parks said they believe bringing the community together is a part of the answer to addressing the violence that erupted in late June.
“We have got to take back our streets. We have to take back our city,” he said.
Mayor Costi Kutteh visited Unity in the Community on Saturday, Bills said, and his presence spoke volumes to those looking for change in South Statesville.
Parks said those who came to Unity in the Community on Saturday represented all facets of Statesville. She said the diverse group that turned out was something she’d never seen before.
Parks said Bills said the two days of Unity in the Community turned out exactly as they envisioned it about three weeks ago.
“It was a fun, family-oriented atmosphere,” Bills said.