Only supernatural occurrence that can't be dismissed

I’ve thought about it off and on for years, but I still can’t satisfy my mind about it. I know there must be a reasonable explanation, yet I still have doubt. The event occurred in the year 1992, and it’s the only supernatural occurrence I know of that I can’t dismiss.
I will leave the names of the family members who experienced what happened out, but it involved a grandfather and grandmother and their children and grandchildren. You see, the grandfather was only in his late 50s, but was dying from lung cancer. He had smoked most of his adult life. I sat with him not long after he was diagnosed. He mentioned how long he had been smoking and said, “You know, the funny thing is that right now I am dying for a cigarette.”
His life had been hard. His mother had mistreated him and stole from him. When he was in the Army he sent his money back home. When he finished his enlistment, he returned home and asked his mother for the money so he could buy a place of his own. She replied: “That money is gone. I spent it. That money was paying me back for raising you.” His children remember her standing in the yard and cursing their daddy when they were growing up.
He had worked two jobs most of his adult life. He worked in a furniture factory during the day, and at night he would make toys in a wood shop he built behind his house. Perhaps work was a way to kill his pain. My mother worked in the same factory with him for years and once told me, “I never once saw that man smile.”
His life changed when he had grandchildren. Work had never allowed him time to enjoy his own children, but when he had his first granddaughter, it was as if the war he had waged inside himself suddenly ceased. He would stand for an hour or more at a time pushing his granddaughter on the swing. In a couple of years, he had a grandson and perhaps for the first time began to enjoy life.
They found his lung cancer about a year and a half after his grandson was born. He told me once that after he was told of his cancer it was as if everything in his life just fell away, except his family and his belief in God. Thoughts of work, bills, news events — they all just disappeared as meaningless.
The cancer treatments made him sick at his stomach and weak over the next few months. They didn’t work anyway. At the end, he lay in bed in the home he had built with hospice helping take care of him. His family knew the end was near and were all with him his last night. He had what I think the old folks used to call the "death rattle" caused by blood in his lungs when he breathed.
His mother came to the house that night. He told them he didn’t want to see her, but she came into the bedroom anyway. And you know, as sick as he was, and only a few hours from death, he forced himself to turn on his side toward the wall away from her sight. She didn’t stay long.
Later, his grandson, nearly 2 years old, came running through the legs of those gathered around the bed and offered him an ice cream cone. He shook his head no, and after the boy was taken out, he looked around and said, “Isn’t he sweet.”
He passed away later that night with his wife and children all around him. My dad told me once that he had never felt so bad about anyone dying as he did for that man. It just seemed unfair.
It began when his wife started losing things around the house. She would set her keys down and go back for them and they would be gone. She would come into a room and things that had set in place for years would now be in a different location. One night, her children and grandchildren were all sitting around in the living room talking. Her grandson who playing on the floor suddenly looked up as if someone had called his name.
He got up and went down the hall into his grandparent’s bedroom. His aunt got up to check on him and went down the hall. When she got to the bedroom door she saw him looking up and speaking as if someone was standing there in front of him. He would be jabbering a little and then stop as if he was listening to someone speak back. His aunt said she was “freaked out” by what she saw. When he was asked who he was speaking too, he said, “Papaw.”
The boy continued to go down to the bedroom where his grandfather had died and speak to “Papaw” over the following weeks. One morning, his grandmother went to get out of bed and could not find her bedroom shoes that she had taken off the night before. She found her shoes neatly put away in the closet. When she asked her grandson, who moved her shoes, he said, “Papaw.”
The grandmother continued to claim that strange things were happening in the house at night. Then one day, she suddenly appeared at her son and daughter-in-law’s door and announced that that they were switching places. She was going to move into their place to live, and they could all move and live in her and her late husband’s house.
The switch was made, but before they moved, in her two sons redid their parent’s bedroom. I mean they took down the paneling on the walls, the carpet on the floor, the curtains on the windows and pretty much replaced everything in the room. After they had finished the little grandson stopped speaking to Papaw.
It has been noticed since then that the grandmother never stays in that house beyond daylight. I mean, there can be a birthday party going on, but when it starts to get dark she gets up and leaves. The family believes that she saw or heard something that scared her so that she never wanted to be in that house again after dark.
I still can’t explain it. I mean you can move an item and then forget later that you moved it. You can hear or think you have seen something and get scared. The grandson was not yet 2 years old though. Could he really have been pretending to see his late grandfather and speak to him? Was his imagination that far developed? Why would he do that? Today, he has no memory of what happened and can barely remember his grandfather at all.
Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.