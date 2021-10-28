Only supernatural occurrence that can't be dismissed

His life changed when he had grandchildren. Work had never allowed him time to enjoy his own children, but when he had his first granddaughter, it was as if the war he had waged inside himself suddenly ceased. He would stand for an hour or more at a time pushing his granddaughter on the swing. In a couple of years, he had a grandson and perhaps for the first time began to enjoy life.

They found his lung cancer about a year and a half after his grandson was born. He told me once that after he was told of his cancer it was as if everything in his life just fell away, except his family and his belief in God. Thoughts of work, bills, news events — they all just disappeared as meaningless.

The cancer treatments made him sick at his stomach and weak over the next few months. They didn’t work anyway. At the end, he lay in bed in the home he had built with hospice helping take care of him. His family knew the end was near and were all with him his last night. He had what I think the old folks used to call the "death rattle" caused by blood in his lungs when he breathed.

His mother came to the house that night. He told them he didn’t want to see her, but she came into the bedroom anyway. And you know, as sick as he was, and only a few hours from death, he forced himself to turn on his side toward the wall away from her sight. She didn’t stay long.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}