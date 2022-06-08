Onley named new Statesville Police Department chief

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has announced the appointment of David Onley as the city’s next police chief effective Monday, June 13.

Onley, 50, brings more than 24 years experience as a Statesville Police Department employee, serving as assistant chief for the past six years. He is taking over the responsibilities from Chief David Addison, who recently retired.

“Statesville is fortunate to have a well-trained and experienced law enforcement professional who can step right in and focus on the important needs facing the police department and the city,” Smith said. “This includes maintaining strong community and partner relations and keeping and strengthening our current staff. Chief Onley can immediately begin work to retain and prevent the loss of personnel, and enhance the processes and relationships that have been built.”

Onley agreed that one of his primary jobs will be to address the staffing concerns facing the department.

"I realize that every agency is having the same issues with recruitment and retention, but I want to involve more of our officers in developing opportunities to showcase our department and what we have to offer,” he said.

The new chief also is committed to being present in the community and making sure businesses and residents have access to him, as well as other officers.

“It’s hard to be at every event or just be out in the neighborhoods when there is a staffing shortage,” Onley said. “But I intend to focus on our community relations as much as possible.”

Said Smith: “We have seen improvements with community relations, more money for training and better equipment in the past several years. I am certain Chief Onley will continue to build on these advances. He has shared his vision for the department, and I am confident Chief Onley will move us forward.”

Onley, a Statesville native, grew up downtown at his parents’ Western Auto Store, becoming familiar with the local police officers and community. After the Air Force, he moved back and came to work for the Statesville Police Department as an officer and K-9 handler. He moved through the ranks and was named assistant chief in 2016.

With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Leo University, he continued his training, completing courses at the N.C. Justice Academy Management Development Program and the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville.

He and his wife, Carrie, have a son, who just graduated from Appalachian State University, and a daughter, who is a rising high school senior.