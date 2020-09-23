One woman dead, another injured after hit-and-run on Water Street

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman is dead after another woman driving a pickup truck struck her on the sidewalk of West Water Street in Statesville on Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

Sandra Woodside Hager was killed when Linda Christine Price veered off the roadway in her white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, police said. Price first struck Sandra Davidson, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, before striking Hager further down the sidewalk, police reported.

The 73-year-old Iredell County resident was driving near the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License Plate office on Water Street where both Hager and Davidson were waiting in line. After hitting the two women, police said, Price drove off from the scene.

Price, along with her pickup truck, were found in the Wells Fargo parking lot off Davie Avenue. Price was also taken to Iredell Memorial before being released.

An off-duty EMS worker, who didn't want to be identified, was first to the scene and began administering aid before the Statesville Fire Department arrived. Hager was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.