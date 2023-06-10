The students graduating from iAcademy in Troutman might have just been meeting each other for the first time, but they all came together to celebrate the final stage of their high school education at the Career and Technical School in Troutman on Thursday.

A mix of home school, online, and in-person classes provided students like Nickalas Benfield with the flexibility to gain a skill and education while learning his family's business at the same time. He said it was a gift, even if his goals were daunting at times.

"Graduates, if you remember one thing, remember that the goal only seems impossible until you try," Benfield said.

iAcademy is a public and homeschool partnership that helps support students with academic and work skills, while also allowing them the flexibility to work if they choose to.

Brittney Campbell said the resources provided by iAcademy allowed her to learn from home while she took part in school activities, sports and work.

"Even though I was a fully online student, I was still involved in school activities and was able to build meaningful relationships with my peers," Campbell said.

That included winning a volleyball state championship with the North Iredell Raiders.

Landon Ottone also hit on the way iAcademy allowed them a unique way to be educated and prepared for their futures.

"Fellow graduates, I would wish you the best of luck, but this school has prepared us too much for luck. I wish you well," Ottone said.

Dr. Jeff James, Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent, commended the students for "thinking outside the box" as they received their education.

"Class of 2023, congratulations on all the hard work. You have proven that one size does not fit all for education," James said.