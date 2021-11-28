 Skip to main content
One person injured in shooting Sunday in Troutman
One person injured in shooting Sunday in Troutman

An ongoing neighborhood dispute led to a shooting in Troutman on Sunday afternoon.

One person was injured and transported via Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health and was listed in stable condition, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said in a news release.

Watson said the TPD responded to the 100 block of Rooster Tail Lane shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday regarding a person being shot.

Watson said one person was detained on the scene and several others were interviewed.

He said no names are being released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Watson said there is no threat to the community as it appears to be an isolated incident between the two people involved.

If you have information, contact the TPD at 704-528-7610.

