One injured in wreck Thursday on Interstate 77

One person was injured in a crash involving four vehicles that shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 for about 45 minutes Thursday morning.

Trooper Daniel Ayers of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck, which occurred near the 41 mile marker, happened as the result of a wrecker stopping in the road to assist a disabled vehicle.

Ayers said the disabled vehicle was on the shoulder and off the road. He said the wrecker, driven by Jeb Pemberton of Mooresville, stopped in the right lane of I-77. He said a box truck, driven by Terry Wayne Campbell of Charlotte, wasn’t able to stop and went into the left lane in an attempt to avoid hitting the wrecker and struck a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jennifer Denise Winfork of Statesville.

The box truck then hit a tractor-trailer, driven by Jarrell Sloan of Valdosta, Georgia. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed across both southbound lanes.

Ayers said one person was transported to Davis Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

He said Pemberton was charged with impeding the flow of traffic and Campbell was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.