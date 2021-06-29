 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One child dead, two others injured in shooting
0 Comments
breaking

One child dead, two others injured in shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One child was killed and two others injured in a shooting Monday night in South Statesville.

In a news release, the Statesville Police Department reported a 9-year-old girl died and a 7-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting.

Police said two children, the 9- and 7-year-olds, were found outside of a residence in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Monday. Officers began lifesaving efforts until Iredell EMS arrived. Two of the children were transported to a local hospital. The 9-year-old died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, was heading south in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard and someone was shooting from inside the vehicle.

While police were processing the crime scene on Wilson Lee Boulevard, at 8:34 p.m., they heard gunshots and responded to the 300 block of New Bern Avenue where they found a 10-year-old boy with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Witnesses told police a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, drove by and someone fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department responded and assisted with crowd control and scene security.

Police said they are actively investigating these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes to contact the Statesville Police Department.

“If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases. If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us. We do not believe the children were the intended targets,” police said in the news release.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert