One child dead, two others injured in shooting

One child was killed and two others injured in a shooting Monday night in South Statesville.

In a news release, the Statesville Police Department reported a 9-year-old girl died and a 7-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting.

Police said two children, the 9- and 7-year-olds, were found outside of a residence in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Monday. Officers began lifesaving efforts until Iredell EMS arrived. Two of the children were transported to a local hospital. The 9-year-old died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, was heading south in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard and someone was shooting from inside the vehicle.

While police were processing the crime scene on Wilson Lee Boulevard, at 8:34 p.m., they heard gunshots and responded to the 300 block of New Bern Avenue where they found a 10-year-old boy with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Witnesses told police a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, drove by and someone fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department responded and assisted with crowd control and scene security.