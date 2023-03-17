One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old.

Dakota Duke, 25, of Troutman was arrested Friday at his residence and charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He as ordered held without bond.

Tevis D. Seymore, 24, and Javis Black, 22, are being sought on some of the same charges.

Warrants have been obtained for Seymore for the same charges as Duke. Black is being sought on the same charges except for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon count.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seymore or Black is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406. All callers may remain anonymous.

The three are facing charges in the death of Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville and the wounding of a 15-year-old boy at a residence on Goldsboro Avenue Wednesday night. The 15-year-old is in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Atrium Health, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Wilder died of a gunshot wound to the head and a 15-year-old, whose name was not released, was shot in the head.

Police were called to Goldsboro Avenue for a shots fired call and discovered the two victims inside a residence. Iredell EMS and the Statesville Fire Department responded to the scene. Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene and the 15-year-old was transported via Iredell EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital before being airlifted for further treatment.

The SPD Violent Crimes Unit responded and began an investigation. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the crime scene. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department also responded to the scene to assist with securing the crime scene and crowd control.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates unknown suspects fired multiple shots into the residence from the street, striking both victims. Three adults and three other juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 17, along with the two victims, were in the residence, police said.

In a separate incident at approximately 1:28 a.m. Thursday, while officers were on scene at the Goldsboro Avenue incident, officers heard shots fired near the intersection of Fayetteville Avenue and Fifth Street.

Officers located two juveniles in the area and upon approaching them, one suspect fled on foot, police said. Officers pursued the two and, during the foot pursuit, a loaded 9mm pistol was dropped, police said.

A 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and the firearm was seized. N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and declined to pursue a secured custody order for the juvenile, police said.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed handgun and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and was later released to his mother.

The shootings prompted security alerts at several Iredell-Statesville Schools campuses Thursday and resulted in the decision to hold a remote learning day Thursday and Friday for Northview Academy and Statesville High School.

A security alert allows the school to limit movement and to secure the outside perimeter without interrupting the learning day. Classes at Northview Academy, which provides an alternative learning opportunity for students in Iredell-Statesville Schools, were also canceled Thursday out of concern from the students and staff.

“It is our goal to keep our students safe and focused on learning. As a district committed to continuous improvement, our safety team will continue to work with the Statesville Police Department to provide resources to improve and protect the safety of our students and staff,” Iredell-Statesville Schools said in a news release.