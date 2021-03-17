One arrested during protest outside Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting

One person was arrested as both sides in the debate clashed at the Iredell County Confederate Memorial on Tuesday night.

Makayla Edwards was arrested for disorderly conduct as tensions between the two sides grew in volume and intensity while the Iredell County Board of Commissioners held their meeting inside of the Iredell County Government Center.

The two sides — protesters for removing the statue from county property and those wanting to keep it there — mostly exchanged words as Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies tried to keep them apart.

The incident that led to Edwards’ arrest came as counter protesters approached the protesters and both sides antagonized each other. While it wasn’t clear exactly what transpired, several protesters claimed one of the counter protesters said they would shoot someone.

Video from the incident didn’t capture all of the dialogue between Edwards and the deputy, but Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that she was asked to stop yelling an expletive to the group of counter protesters. The arrest happened after Edwards directed the same expletive at a deputy.