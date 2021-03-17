One arrested during protest outside Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting

One person was arrested as both sides in the debate clashed at the Iredell County Confederate Memorial on Tuesday night.
Makayla Edwards was arrested for disorderly conduct as tensions between the two sides grew in volume and intensity while the Iredell County Board of Commissioners held their meeting inside of the Iredell County Government Center.
The two sides — protesters for removing the statue from county property and those wanting to keep it there — mostly exchanged words as Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies tried to keep them apart.
The incident that led to Edwards’ arrest came as counter protesters approached the protesters and both sides antagonized each other. While it wasn’t clear exactly what transpired, several protesters claimed one of the counter protesters said they would shoot someone.
Video from the incident didn’t capture all of the dialogue between Edwards and the deputy, but Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that she was asked to stop yelling an expletive to the group of counter protesters. The arrest happened after Edwards directed the same expletive at a deputy.
While the arrest marked what Campbell said was an unfortunate point in the night, he said for the most part the protesters and counter protesters avoided incident while yelling back and forth and sometimes skirting the line of what is allowed.
“Every citizen has the right to assemble in a respectful and peaceful manner. This embodies the First Amendment, and is the cornerstone to our society. However, we will not tolerate verbal or physical attacks on citizens or disruption to businesses,” Campbell said. “The biggest problem is individuals acting in ways they think the law allows, and not knowing or fully understanding what the law says they can do. Then people want to start arguing with us as we try to do our jobs.“
