We in Iredell County have access to two interstate highways, the east to west I-40 and the north to south I-77, which cross just north of the county seat, Statesville. We take these two superhighways for granted, and do not often think about how they came to be.

Convoy inspired by war-time observation

Back in 1919, less than a year after the end of the First World War, an officer in the War Planning Office of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C., wondered if Army troops and supplies from the East Coast (say, from Washington, D.C.) could make a long-distance emergency movement to the West Coast (say, to San Francisco) by the highways then available, and if so, how long would it take the vehicles to make the trek.

The person who probably posed this question and project was a bright, young then-brevet lieutenant colonel named Dwight David Eisenhower, known to friends as “Ike,” who was later destined for higher responsibilities as the 34th president of the United States. The proposed project’s official name was “The 1919 U.S. Army Motor Transport Corps Convoy.” It was the first motor convoy to cross North America.

The troops and/or supplies sent cross-country would not necessarily be used to repel a coastal invasion, but could bring manpower, food, medical supplies and the like to a West Coast city hit by an earthquake, flooding, fire or other natural disaster.

It is one thing to send vehicles across Great Britain or across France or Germany, such as Eisenhower had seen during the First World War, and quite another to send a very large motor convoy more than 3,000 miles with few accurate maps, little accurate signage, few service stations, no mile markers and no fast-food restaurants.

In charge of the motorized convoy were 24 officers, among whom was “Ike,” the 28-year-old lieutenant-colonel born in Denison, Texas. Eisenhower’s boyhood home was in Abilene, Kansas, where the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is located. Ike volunteered to represent the Army’s nascent Tank Corps in the 1919 Convoy. There were also 15 other War Department official “observers” along for the ride.

The men

There were 258 enlisted men to do the driving and labor. It is interesting to note that “twenty-one men were lost thru various casualties en route.”

It was estimated that due to conditions on the road, the average night’s sleep for the personnel was about 5 ½ hours. Other adversities experienced by all personnel were: “…lack of shelter, ration difficulties, lack of bathing facilities, and at times the scarcity of even drinking water. Other unpleasant conditions included alternating extremes of temperature, rain, high winds, excessive dust, sand storms, and the rarefied and the extremely dry atmosphere of the arid western region.”

In commenting on the personnel, Eisenhower noted that “At the beginning of the trip, discipline among the enlisted personnel of the M.T.C. was almost unknown…. This lack of discipline was largely due to inexperience, and poor type of officers. It resulted in excessive speeding of trucks; unauthorized halts; unseemly conduct, and poor handling of truck in the convoy.”

Ike further commented that “It is not believed that the enlisted men were inferior in type to any other body of soldiers, but they lacked training and good officers.”

The vehicles

As far as the vehicles used, there were “34 heavy cargo trucks, 4 light delivery trucks,” 2 mobile machine shops, 1 blacksmith shop, and 1 wrecking truck, a Militor “Artillery Wheeled Tractor,” that once towed 9 trucks at once and was equipped with a power winch. There were also several Harley-Davidson motorcycles equipped with sidecars which were used to scout ahead of the convoy. In addition, there was one French-built Reynault light tank.

It is easy to forget that the First World War was the first conflict in which motor vehicles played an important part.

Of the mechanical members of the expedition, “9 [of 79] vehicles were destroyed or so damaged as to require retirement while en route.”

The convoy would be as self-sufficient as possible, carrying their own spare parts, tires, fuel, lubricants and water for the vehicles, and food and water enough for the men. But what route would they take? Were there maps of sufficient detail available by which to plan the odyssey? Would the existing bridges be capable of supporting a fully-laden U.S. Army transport truck? Would the convoy be able to conquer the steep slopes of the Rocky Mountains?

The route

Ready or not, and under the direct command of Col. Charles W. McClure, Motor Transport Corps, United States Army, the convoy began its trek at 8:30 a.m. on July 7, 1919, on the “south side of the White House” and concluded on Sept. 6, 1919, at Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

It took 62 days to make the trek. The convoy passed through a number of good-sized towns, as well as an estimated 350 smaller communities, and it was estimated that more than 3,000,000 people (perhaps as many as 3,250,000) witnessed it somewhere along the route. One source has described America’s 1919 road network as “uneven, disjointed, and occasionally non-existent.”

The route the convoy took was the 1915 “Lincoln Highway,” [today’s U.S. 30], which crossed 11 states and the District of Columbia. The major towns the convoy passed through included: Gettysburg, Pittsburgh, Canton, Ft. Wayne, Chicago Heights, Cedar Rapids, Omaha, North Platte, Laramie, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Ely and Carson City. They next arrived in Oakland and then went, by ferry, to San Francisco, a distance totaling some 3,251 miles.

The Lincoln Highway, which was picked up at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, became the de facto template for the Eisenhower Interstate Highway System (EIHS).