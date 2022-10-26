Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator

Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her involvement with Special Olympics began in 2007, cheering on her son, who competes and trains with Special Olympics Iredell County. Williams is an active volunteer and certified coach with SONC.

As local program coordinator, Williams will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Iredell County by leading a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities along with health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This involves recruiting, training and managing volunteers, increasing athlete participation and raising funds in support of the program.

To get involved in the local program committee or to donate to Special Olympics Iredell County, contact iredell@sonc.net.