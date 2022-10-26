 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator

Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her involvement with Special Olympics began in 2007, cheering on her son, who competes and trains with Special Olympics Iredell County. Williams is an active volunteer and certified coach with SONC.

As local program coordinator, Williams will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Iredell County by leading a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities along with health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This involves recruiting, training and managing volunteers, increasing athlete participation and raising funds in support of the program.

To get involved in the local program committee or to donate to Special Olympics Iredell County, contact iredell@sonc.net.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com. Engage with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

