 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Olin Masonic Lodge installs new officers

  • 0
olin2262023.JPG

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF & AM of N.C.’s 30th Masonic District in North Iredell County Olin installed new officers for the ensuing year Thursday. On the front row, from left, are Brothers Chester Bowman, tyler, Van Galliher, secretary, Calvin York, master, Skip Douglas, chaplain, and Eddie Bowman, junior deacon. on the back row are Brothers Doug Bowman, senior deacon, Wayne Robertson, treasurer, Lawrence Cowan, senior warden, Joe Reece, junior warden, and Jacob Roten, steward. Not pictured is Frank Mitchell, steward.

 Galliher, Van

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF & AM of N.C.’s 30th Masonic District in North Iredell County Olin installed new officers for the ensuing year Thursday. On the front row, from left, are Brothers Chester Bowman, tyler, Van Galliher, secretary, Calvin York, master, Skip Douglas, chaplain, and Eddie Bowman, junior deacon. on the back row are Brothers Doug Bowman, senior deacon, Wayne Robertson, treasurer, Lawrence Cowan, senior warden, Joe Reece, junior warden, and Jacob Roten, steward. Not pictured is Frank Mitchell, steward.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert