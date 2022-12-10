Olin Masonic Lodge installs new officers

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF & AM of N.C.’s 30th Masonic District in North Iredell County Olin installed new officers for the ensuing year Thursday. On the front row, from left, are Brothers Chester Bowman, tyler, Van Galliher, secretary, Calvin York, master, Skip Douglas, chaplain, and Eddie Bowman, junior deacon. on the back row are Brothers Doug Bowman, senior deacon, Wayne Robertson, treasurer, Lawrence Cowan, senior warden, Joe Reece, junior warden, and Jacob Roten, steward. Not pictured is Frank Mitchell, steward.