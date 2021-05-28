 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olin Masonic Lodge 226 honors three who reached 50-year milestone
0 comments
top story
Olin Masonic Lodge 226 honors threewho reached 50-year milestone

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 honors three who reached 50-year milestone

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 recently recognized Brothers James Charles Mullis, John Lundy and Tommy Gaither for reaching special milestones of being 50-year members.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris cites test of fragile world in Navy speech

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert