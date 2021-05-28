Olin Masonic Lodge 226 honors three who reached 50-year milestone
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Balloons and birthdays go hand-in-hand, but the balloon Tom Poston’s family surprised him with Wednesday was a little bigger than usual: a hot…
- Updated
Adopt Merry and Pippin. Pippin and Merry are 5 weeks old.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Li…
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry wareh…
A little past 9:30 a.m. on May 14, our grandson, Blake Stonestreet, walked across a stage set up in the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at U…
As Palmer Goforth tees off at Twin Oaks Golf Course on Saturday, you wouldn’t think he had been fighting cancer earlier this year.
When and how did you acquire the car?
With gas prices rising, some in Statesville might be considering a switch to an electric vehicle. If that’s the case, they’ll have a new optio…
- Updated
When Timothy Israel began his walk across America to shed light on his issue with term limits in Congress, he wasn’t planning to stop in North…
- Updated
Ryan Franklin needed a little help to hold the awards he received at Cool Springs Fire Department’s annual dinner Saturday.