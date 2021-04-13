 Skip to main content
Olin man uninjured in fatal crash in Lincoln County
Olin man uninjured in fatal crash in Lincoln County

Ambulance generic
An Olin man escaped injury in a crash that claimed the life of a Shelby woman Monday in Lincoln County.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Elizabeth Erin Reed, 22, of Shelby died at the scene. James Mitchell Kennerly, 54, of Olin was not injured, Swagger said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. Monday on NC 18 at the intersection of NC 27.

Swagger said Reed was driving a 1997 Honda Across, traveling west on NC 27. She attempted to turn left onto NC 18. He said she failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign and collided with a northbound 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, operated by Kennerly.

No charges are expected, Swagger said.

Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

