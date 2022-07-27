Olin man charged with shooting girlfriend Tuesday

An Olin man has been charged after his girlfriend was shot in the leg, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Jhonathan Morales, 20, of Tabor Inn Lane, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony shooting into an occupied vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. A magistrate set bond at $50,000 on the firearm charge, but due to the domestic nature of the assault charge, he was ordered held without bond.

Campbell said deputies responded Tuesday night to Tabor Inn Lane regarding a shooting. They found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She had been shot in the leg, he said. She told deputies her boyfriend, Morales, had shot her and left the scene, Campbell said.

Witnesses were interviewed and verified the account and identified Morales as the suspect, he said.

The woman was treated at the scene by Iredell County EMS and then taken to a local trauma center for additional treatment.

Sheriff’s office criminal and crime scene investigators responded to the crime scene. While processing the scene, investigators received additional information about the suspect’s truck being on Friendship Road. Deputies responded to the location and seized the vehicle. Sheriff’s office investigators obtained felony arrest warrants for Morales and entered him as a wanted person.

Additional information was later obtained indicating Morales was in Yadkin County. Iredell County and Yadkin County deputies responded, located Morales and took him into custody without incident.

Morales was charged on July 17 with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle.

His history includes felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and driving-related charges.