An Olin man has been charged with shooting his neighbor and cousin last Friday.

Brady Wayne Gaither Jr., 58, of Tabor Road, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said around 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, deputies were called to a residence in the 400 block of Tabor Road to investigate a shooting. The victim was located and Iredell EMS personnel transported him to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Campbell said he was alert and able to communicate with emergency personnel.

Deputies secured the shooting scene and investigators processed the area for evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene. Once the victim was stabilized, detectives interviewed him at the hospital and he said his neighbor and cousin, Gaither, shot him after an argument in the yard.

Detective Ernest McNeely obtained a warrant for Gaither, and he was arrested Wednesday at his residence by Deputy Kris Robbins.

Gaither’s history includes felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, common law robbery, obstruction of justice and identity theft and misdemeanor assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, driving while license is revoked, injury to real property, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.