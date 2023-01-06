Olin Isenhour hangs up volunteer vest after 14 years at Iredell Health System

Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face.

For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary.

The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.

In his time at Iredell, Isenhour has volunteered in several departments delivering messages and newspapers throughout the health system, among other duties. For the last few years, Isenhour has welcomed patients and visitors at the front desk.

When asked why he dedicated his many years to Iredell, Isenhour explained that the opportunity to help others was his driving factor in volunteering. And, as a retired minister, helping improve the lives of others is not new to him.

“Through volunteering, I learned how easy it was to help people who are in need,” he said. “I enjoyed learning more about the hospital too.”

Isenhour says he will most miss all the friends he has made at Iredell.

“Olin’s contributions to both IHS and the community are immeasurable. It has been a blessing to have him as part of our family for all these years,” said Jed Pidcock, director of patient experience and volunteer coordinator at Iredell Health System.

Thank you for your service, Olin, the system said.