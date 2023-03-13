On Sunday, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church hosted an old-time gospel singalong, which was attended by a large crowd on a cold, wet afternoon.

Members of the congregation participated by selecting various gospel songs and hymns which were sung by the entire audience. Twenty songs were chosen along with gospel selections by the Wesley Memorial Choir.

Several other special musical selections were part of the afternoon program. Some special songs were accompanied by the harmonica and piano.

Many Wesley Memorial Church members were in attendance as well as members from several other churches in the Statesville area.

After the program, refreshments were provided for all who attended and food donations were made to Iredell Christian Ministries.

The successful program produced requests by many in attendance for future programs.