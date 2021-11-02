Okra plant has Statesville's TC Harris looking up at 'jolly green giant'

Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind his home stands a massive okra plant measuring 11 feet, 1 inch as the growing season comes to a close.
“It’s just a jolly green giant,” Harris said.
Standing at 6-foot-1 himself, he said he knew he had something special when he started to have to look upward at the plant. Most okra plants grow between 3 and 6 feet, some varieties up to 9 feet, but the one at the Harrises’ peeks over the roof of the home.
“I was looking at it face to face and said, ‘This thing is going to keep on keeping on,’ and it did,” Harris said.
It is still producing fruit despite recent colder temperatures.
Harris said he planted the seed more than two months ago, and the plant grew from there without more than water and maybe a little Miracle-Gro.
“I really couldn’t understand it because this wasn’t a ground or area that I nurtured as much as I did over there, because I’ve had a garden over there. I just started this one over here this year,” Harris said.
Richard Karn of the Iredell County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association said while he would need to know the species of okra in Harris’ garden to know how exceptional the growth was, it was taller than usual. With the cool temperatures coming in, the plant likely would survive until the first frost, which could arrive this weekend.
Karn said okra, which is originally from Africa, grows well in the South with its humidity and warmer temperatures and is resistant to disease and insects.
Okra is used in a number of dishes and can be used to thicken stews, soups or gumbos, eaten raw or cooked in a variety of ways.
Harris isn’t the only gardener in the world looking at some exceptionally tall okra this year. Linda Compton of Claremore, Oklahoma, is submitting her 13-foot-6 okra plant to Guinness World Records, KJRH-TV, of Tulsa, reported. Geni McCain of Wichita Falls, Texas, has okra plants growing more than 12 feet, 6 inches tall in her garden, the Times Record News newspaper reported.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL