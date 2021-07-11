Oft-unappreciated okra is OK

‘Summertime,” someone once wrote, “and the livin’ is easy.” And one plant helps to make the livin’ easy, and that is the often-overlooked, unpretentious okra. With the scientific name, Abelmoschus esculentus, okra, or “okro” as it is sometimes known, has long been a summer staple in the South. Botanically, it is classified as a fruit. The long, thin pods are known as “ladyfingers” in some places.
Our okra connection
Two members of our church, John and Mary Moorefield, are our okra connection. Mary says she and husband John have been planting and harvesting a modest okra crop for years. They both grew up eating okra. Somehow my wife Judy has convinced John that she and I should be the recipients of some of his annual okra crop, and in the summer, he often brings a paper poke of the precious pods to church for us.
The pods should be picked when they are less than four inches long, as they develop a kind of “woody” texture if they are allowed to get much larger, and thus become unfit for use.
Easy to prepare
Judy cuts off the ends, rinses off the pods, slices them and then dusts them by shaking them in a paper bag in a mixture of flour and corn meal, salt and pepper. She then fries them up. After they get crispy, they are drained on paper towels and then brought to the table. Fried okra is the perfect accompaniment for sliced home-grown tomatoes, a wedge of cantaloupe and some fried chicken or ham.
Brother, you know for sure, then, that summer has officially arrived. It is a tragedy that most of the fried okra you get in restaurants is, to me, too thick, a gummy mess, with too much breading on the recently-thawed pieces.
Home-fried okra is great, but the plant can be prepared in other ways. I have seen glass jars on area supermarket shelves holding hot, pickled okra. I seem to recall this is a product of the state of Texas. Okra can also be grilled.
Some people, such as my late father, particularly liked to eat a mess of okra stewed with tomatoes. I understand this dish is also popular in the Moorefield family, where for years it has been referred to as “Slick-‘em.” Depending on what was ripe in the garden at the time, potatoes, corn and perhaps some zucchini might find its way into the mixture.
If we have a surplus, Judy puts up sliced okra in the freezer to be used as an addition to vegetable soup in winter. If we spiced-up the soup, added some shrimp, the resulting dish would be very much like gumbo, as served in New Orleans, also known as “the Big Easy,” “the Crescent City.” There, signature dishes also often contain onion, celery and green bell pepper, sometimes called “the Louisiana Trinity.”
Origins
I looked up the following: The word “okra” comes from an Igbo word which comes from a people of eastern Nigeria. The word “gumbo,” too, comes from Africa. Scholars believing it is a Bantu word from Angola. The plant, like coffee, may have originally come from Ethiopia, but the plant’s first home is a matter of dispute.
The plant is believed to have been introduced to America across the Atlantic with the slave trade. By 1658 it was being grown in Brazil and by 1781 Thomas Jefferson noted it was being grown in Virginia.
Okra is said to be among the most heat- and drought-tolerant plants and grows in areas of “heavy clays,” which sounds about right for a description of red-clay piedmont North Carolina.
Other uses
In addition, oil pressed from the seed pods can be used as a frying oil and even as a biofuel. The seeds may also be roasted and ground and used as a substitute for coffee. I haven’t tried that and hope I never have to.
There is a public university in Cleveland, Mississippi, named Delta State University. And their mascot, I swear, is the Fighting Okra. Here and now, I’m officially putting in a request for a Fighting Okra T-shirt for my birthday or Christmas.
Good for you
Okra, a member of the mallow family, is high in dietary fiber, has “a slew of B vitamins,” and vitamins C and K, as well as unsaturated fats. It is also an antioxidant. Eating the plant also has been shown to reduce elevated blood glucose levels. There are ongoing studies as to the benefits of okra as part of a regular diet.
John and Mary have not brought any okra to church for us as yet, but John said that he has planted several rows and attests he is carefully tending them. God bless John, Mary and the humble, oft-unappreciated okra.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”