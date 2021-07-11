Oft-unappreciated okra is OK

Brother, you know for sure, then, that summer has officially arrived. It is a tragedy that most of the fried okra you get in restaurants is, to me, too thick, a gummy mess, with too much breading on the recently-thawed pieces.

Home-fried okra is great, but the plant can be prepared in other ways. I have seen glass jars on area supermarket shelves holding hot, pickled okra. I seem to recall this is a product of the state of Texas. Okra can also be grilled.

Some people, such as my late father, particularly liked to eat a mess of okra stewed with tomatoes. I understand this dish is also popular in the Moorefield family, where for years it has been referred to as “Slick-‘em.” Depending on what was ripe in the garden at the time, potatoes, corn and perhaps some zucchini might find its way into the mixture.

If we have a surplus, Judy puts up sliced okra in the freezer to be used as an addition to vegetable soup in winter. If we spiced-up the soup, added some shrimp, the resulting dish would be very much like gumbo, as served in New Orleans, also known as “the Big Easy,” “the Crescent City.” There, signature dishes also often contain onion, celery and green bell pepper, sometimes called “the Louisiana Trinity.”

Origins