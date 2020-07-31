Officials report 41 new coronavirus cases in Iredell

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting 41 new coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon.
The number of cases Thursday was 1,693 and the health department is reporting 1,724 cases as of Friday afternoon.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 17 hospitalized. Some 1,251 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 448 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 669 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 696 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 369.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Statewide the number of cases as of early Friday afternoon was 122,148, an increase of 1,954 from Wednesday.
There have been 1,924 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,757,102 tests completed and 1,229 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 20,502 cases with 199 deaths, Rowan has 1,957 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,342 cases with 42 deaths, Catawba has 1,859 cases with 24 deaths, Wilkes has 723 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 480 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 721 cases and two deaths, Davie has 349 with three deaths and Alexander has 262 cases with three deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.