Office-seekers speak to Union Grove Ruritan Club

The Union Grove Ruritan Club held a Winter Ham Breakfast and County Commissioner Meet and Greet on Feb. 19. The event, which was co-sponsored by the Iredell County Republican Men’s Club, drew about 75 people and was held from 7-10 a.m. at the Union Grove Community Building.

The meeting featured nine candidates for Iredell County commissioner, all of whom spoke to the audience. The candidates were Laketha Bobish; Todd Carver, the current Iredell-Statesville Schools board chairman; Richard Coleman; Bert Connolly; Cindy Haynes; Gene Houpe, an incumbent commissioner; Larry Payne; Brad Stroud Jr.; and Angela Wokatsch Matthews.

In addition to the commissioner candidates, a number of elected officials also were present. They included state Rep. Jeff McNeely; state Sen. Vickie Sawyer; Register of Deeds Maureen Purcell; Sheriff Darren Campbell; and Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson. Other candidates for county and state offices who were present included Renee Holland, who is running for register of deeds.

Each candidate was afforded five minutes to speak to the crowd. After the speeches, each candidate met with audience members to answer questions and to familiarize themselves with voters.