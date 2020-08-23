O.C. STONESTREET COLUMN: 'Understanding Your Scottie' would be world's shortest book

Our two dogs are silently studying me, eyes half-closed, both of them in a Sphinx-like pose, mysterious, reclusive, brooding. I have mentioned our Scottie dogs before in my columns: Molly Carol, 10, and Nessie Grace, 8. Molly is Nessie’s mother. Nessie’s father lives in a breeding kennel near Asheville and leads what I suppose is the perfect life for an AKC-registered male dog, if you follow me. Molly and Nessie are recumbent on the throw rug in front of my recliner now this morning, staring at me, their hind legs jutting out behind them, head on extended forepaws, relaxed, like the Sphinx.
As usual, they lie in parallel formation on only certain spots of our den floor. Perhaps they have heard of Feng Shui and have found the room’s “power spots” or whatever they are called.
Perhaps they are planning a coup. Or more likely, they are impatient for me or Judy to feed them.
Every book or article I have ever read about the Scottie breed says something about them being “independent thinkers.” One source says the breed is “feisty, independent and self-assured,” while another speaks of their “sometimes-quirky personality.” The American Kennel Club describes them thusly: “… a solidly compact dog of vivid personality…an independent, confident companion of high spirits.” Another source states that “Scottish Terriers possess a dignified air about them, and are much stronger than they look.”
If the animals in a country take on some of the same characteristics as the people of a country—think for a moment about the French and the behavior of certain French poodles—then I think I know why the English invaded Scotland so many times. Personally, I have a suspicion that there is some stubborn mule DNA somewhere in the dogs’ background. Judy seconds this opinion.
I can write this as I have a wee bit of the Scots in my DNA, too, through my mother’s side. I also have a short beard, as do Molly and Nessie.
Judy and I were planning to take “the girls” to the coast with us sometime this summer or fall. Molly and Nessie have no understanding of the pandemic and perhaps are getting restless to go on vacation.
They are intelligent canines when they wish to be and a word they readily comprehend is the verb, “go.” Whether it is a ride around the block or a walking tour of the vast grounds of stately Stonestreet Manor, they are always ready to accompany you on your journey.
Sometimes in the morning when I take them out to attend to their bodily functions, we meet our neighbor Kay walking her Labrador-poodle mix, a “Labradoodle,” combining Gallic pride and Maritime friendliness, a fine, long-legged example of a male canine named “Mr. Zeke.” Sometimes it is difficult to tell if Mr. Zeke is walking Kay or if Kay is walking Mr. Zeke around the block. I always speak to both of them. Molly likes to sashay over and say hello in her own sniffing way, but if it’s Nessie on the leash, she (Nessie) lets it be known in no uncertain terms that Mr. Zeke is an interloper on Stonestreet lands and needs to be sent packing.
I chide Nessie to no avail, greet Kay and Zeke and try to steer Nessie back into our house as quickly as possible so as not to awaken the whole neighborhood. Zeke has never made any aggressive moves or shown hostility toward our younger Scottie. Historically, the French and the Scots were often on the same side, that is, both against the domineering English. This arrangement was referred to as “The Auld Alliance.”
Nessie is also the dog that occasionally barks of yaps for no apparent reason. Judy or I get up and go look out the door and, of course, no one is there. “What was that all about?” I ask Nessie, who looks at the floor and pretends she is ignorant of the barking that took place just moment before. Molly, who seldom barks for any reason, just sits and looks back and forth at Nessie and me like she was watching a tennis match.
I have pondered writing a book about the Aberdeen Terrier, to use the Scottie breed’s proper name. Tentatively to be titled, “Understanding Your Scottie,” it might be the world’s shortest book, containing only a blank page, a title page, an introduction, several photos of our toothsome twosome and concluding with another blank page.
Those who have lived with Scotties will understand. In the meantime, our two are still silently studying me, eyes half-closed, both of them in a Sphinx-like pose, mysterious, reclusive, brooding.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
