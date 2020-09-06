O.C. STONESTREET COLUMN: A century after it was recorded, Scott Joplin's music captures emotions

Several years ago, I got an email from a fellow in Australia about an R&L column I had written that concerned the disappearance of the 1930s aviatrix, Amelia Earhart. My columns get on the Internet and go everywhere from there.
I mention this because earlier last Monday, I received an email from a fellow in Missouri who had read a column I wrote last year about my appreciation of the ragtime pianist and composer, Scott Joplin (1868-1917).
I usually don’t get a much feedback on my columns; perhaps no feedback beats bad feedback. This may be because I consciously try to avoid getting into religion or politics, both volatile topics.
I can’t speak for all or even any other newspaper columnist, but I enjoy hearing from readers. I write a column a week for the R&L and have been doing so for about a dozen years now. Sometimes I get the feeling that writing a column is like carefully folding a paper airplane and throwing it into a large dark cave; I know I threw it, but where it went after it left my hand, no one knows.
Mr. Melton, the fellow in Missouri, it turns out is also a Scott Joplin enthusiast and has done some research on him, whereas I just like to listen to a number of CDs I have of Joplin’s music, which was popular a century ago. I am no pianist, but I know what I like and Joplin’s composition, “Bethena: A Concert Waltz,” is my favorite of all of his compositions. To me, it has a sad, melancholy, haunting quality to it.
Mr. Melton had some nice things to say about my writing in his email, and I was so moved that I called him on my cell phone that evening.
I mentioned this feeling about “Bethena” and my new friend told me that he knew something of the composing of the piece. He went on to relate to me that Joplin had written it in 1904, just after the death of his second wife. The couple had been married only 10 days when she died of pneumonia. No wonder the composition had a sad feeling to it.
As we talked, I envisioned him sitting across from me, both of us sipping on hot cups of coffee, with a CD of some of Joplin’s rags playing softly in the background.
Joplin, who influenced American music with his lively syncopated rhythms, could legitimately be called “The Father of Jazz.” In his lifetime, he was referred to as the “King of Ragtime.” Perhaps you remember hearing two of his better-known compositions, “The Maple Leaf Rag” and “The Entertainer,” both of which were prominently featured in the 1973 Robert Redford movie, “The Sting.” I believe the pianist/composer Marvin Hamlisch got an Academy Award for his adaptation of the movie’s soundtrack. I have no quarrel with this, but I feel that a posthumous award should have gone to Joplin.
I am listening to Joplin’s “Bethena” as I finish writing this column, trying to capture the feelings in a man’s music, written in 1904, decades before I was born.
One other thing: it seems that Joplin’s wife did not like her real given name (“Freddie”) and Scott called her “Bethena.” On the original front of the piano sheet music is a photograph of an attractive woman. I wonder if it a likeness of Joplin’s wife or the photo some unknown model the music publisher used. Something to ponder.
So here I sit, listening, more than a century later and his music moves me profoundly. Such is the power of music, to subtly bend our emotions and thoughts in the night.
If you have access to the Internet, and if any of this is interest to you, I suggest you go to YouTube and then go to “Scott Joplin” and listen to his music. It was all the rage when your great-grandparents were young. And by all means, make sure your listen to “Bethena.” The pianist Joshua Rifkin has recorded a beautiful rendition of the piece.
