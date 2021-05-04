Nurses have tirelessly given of talents and time

I believe COVID-19 will be no different. We have learned so much over this past year that many of the future changes we implement in healthcare will be the result of how we navigated and what we learned during our current pandemic. One thing that we have today that we (or at least I didn’t) have available back in the 1980s is social media and its influence on others during times like these, as well as the different mandates and changes to work environments that we have today, like wearing a mask, remote learning, Zoom meetings, social distancing, and more.

As we celebrate the “Year of the Nurse,” I am very proud of the great work that the nurses at Iredell Health System have provided for our families, patients and community. They have tirelessly given of their talents and time to ensure that their children were taken care of and maintained their school work; worked long, hot (PPE is not air-conditioned) hours and days to ensure that ALL of our patients — those with COVID and those without it — were well cared for; they have celebrated through “Code Sunshine” our COVID patients that were able to go home, and cried with families (even remotely) when patients did not get well. Additionally, they have supported vaccination efforts to ensure that our community can be protected today and in the future. They have done all of this while listening to social and news media chatter and trying very hard to separate fact from fiction so they can educate patients, families and our community throughout these efforts.