Nurse practitioner Allison Clay joins Family Care Center of Taylorsville

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Allison Clay, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville and as a provider for Iredell Health System’s industrial clinics.

Clay is a certified family nurse practitioner with more than eight years of registered nursing experience in an intensive care unit. She believes health education is the most important aspect of a healthcare provider’s daily practice, providing her patients with evidence-based education so that they may live a holistically, healthy life.

“My goal is to empower my patients to take control of their health,” said Clay. “Together, we can create a healthcare plan that assists in managing their medical conditions and accomplishing their wellness goals.”

Clay earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Mississippi, before completing her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi. She obtained her master’s in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She received her certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the North Carolina Nurses Association.