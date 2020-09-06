Number of new daily COVID-19 cases in state declines by more than 500 since Saturday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,086 cases since Saturday afternoon’s update.
The total number of cases is 176,901 as of late Sunday morning.
There have been 2,890 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 830. The total number of completed tests is 2,442,950.
Iredell County will not have an update on the local numbers until Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.
As of Friday, there were 2,201 cases in Iredell.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,021 cases with 306 deaths, Rowan has 2,899 cases with 76 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,413 cases with 55 deaths, Catawba has 2,712 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,066 cases with 25 deaths and Yadkin has 654 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,179 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 496 with six deaths and Alexander has 433 cases with three deaths.
