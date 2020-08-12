Number of new daily cases of coronavirus in Iredell declines

The Iredell County Health Department reported its smallest increase in daily cases in recent weeks.
There are a total of 14 new cases since the afternoon update Tuesday. The total number of cases in Iredell is 2,026, up from 2,012 Tuesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases statewide grew by 1,166. The number of cases Wednesday afternoon was 139,061, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
There have been 20 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iredell County.
In Iredell, 15 are hospitalized, and 1,568 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 423 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The map provided by the county indicated there are 2,024 cases.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 783 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 809 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 432.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,249 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 1,062 people are hospitalized. The state lowered the number of completed tests from more than two million to 1,823,283. The NCDHHS said on its website that a discrepancy in testing had been submitted by LabCorp.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 22,612 cases with 243 deaths, Rowan has 2,248 cases with 49 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,681 cases with 50 deaths, Catawba has 2,180 cases with 28 deaths, Wilkes has 852 cases with 12 deaths and Yadkin has 558 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 869 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 426 with five deaths and Alexander has 314 cases with two deaths.
