Number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell declines for third straight day

The number of new coronavirus cases declined for the third straight day.
A total of 25 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period from late Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. The total number of cases is 1,855, up from 1,830 Tuesday afternoon. The number of new cases from Monday to Tuesday was 49, and 47 were reported over the weekend.
The number of coronavirus cases was statewide was 129,288 as of Wednesday afternoon’s North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update. That’s an increase of 1,127 over the update Tuesday afternoon.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 17 hospitalized. Some 1,290 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 446 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 721 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 744, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 390.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,050 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1.87 million tests completed, and 1,167 people are hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 21,517 cases with 218 deaths, Rowan has 2,072 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,490 cases with 47 deaths, Catawba has 1,986 cases with 25 deaths, Wilkes has 744 cases with 10 deaths, and Yadkin has 513 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 781 cases and three deaths, Davie has 391 with four deaths and Alexander has 278 cases with two deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.