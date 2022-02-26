Number of candidates for Statesville mayor up to three

Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
Ben McMiller and Christopher M. McCormick filed Friday to run for mayor, joining Joseph Glasgow who filed in December before filings were suspended by the State Supreme Court.
The filing saga began last year when the General Assembly approved new districts for congressional and state legislative offices. Filing began Dec. 6, but soon a series of lawsuits and court rulings put filing for congressional and legislative seats, and then for all races, on hold.
The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the maps approved by the Republican-led legislature were gerrymandered.
And as the filing process began again on Thursday, there was still drama as a three-judge panel in Wake County considered the case. But in the end, it adopted the state House and Senate maps redrawn by the General Assembly but drew its own for North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House. There were appeals filed quickly, but they were denied.
The following candidates have filed as of Friday afternoon:
U.S. Senate: Rett Newton (D), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Lee A. Brian (R), Lichia Sibhatu (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R), Constance “Lov” Johnson (D), Chrelle Booker (D), Pat McCrory (R), Drew Bulecza III (R), Greg Antoine (R), Cheri Beasley (D)
Tenth Congressional District: Richard Lane Hudson Jr. (R), Pam Genant (D), Richard Speer (R), Patrick McHenry (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (D), Richard Dietz (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (D), Trey Allen (R), April C. Wood (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith (R), Donna Stroud (R), Brad Andrew Salmon (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D), John M. Tyson (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. Senate District 37: Vickie Sawyer (R)
N.C. House District 84: Jeffrey C. McNeely (R)
N.C. House District 89: Mitchell Setzer (R)
N.C. House District 95: Grey Mills (R)
N.C. District Court Judge District 22A Seat 1 (Iredell County seat): Carole A. Hicks (R)
Iredell County Board of Commissioners: Gene Houpe (R), Laketha Bobish (R), Larry Payne (R), Richard Coleman (R), Brad Stroud (R), Bert Connolly (R), Blake Palmer (R), Angela Wokatsch Matthews (R), Marvin Norman (R), Richard (Todd) Carver (R), Michelle Goree (D), Cynthia C. Holland Haynes (R)
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court: Jim Mixson (R), Barry D. Tilley (R)
Iredell County Register of Deeds: Maureen P. Purcell (R), Renee L. Holland (R).
Iredell County sheriff: Darren E. Campbell (R).
Mooresville commissioner Ward 3: David Coble, James Franklin Ritchie.
Mooresville commissioner Ward 4: Lisa M. Qualls.
Statesville mayor: Glasgow, McMiller, McCormick
Statesville councilman at-large: Mark Goldman, Christopher Spraggins.
Statesville councilman Ward 2: C.O. “Jap” Johnson.
Statesville councilman Ward 3: Doris A. Allison, Oliver Louis Wilder Jr.
Statesville councilman Ward 5: Joe Hudson, John Staford.
Filing for the May primary ends Friday at noon. The primary will be May 17.