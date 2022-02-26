Number of candidates for Statesville mayor up to three

Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.

Ben McMiller and Christopher M. McCormick filed Friday to run for mayor, joining Joseph Glasgow who filed in December before filings were suspended by the State Supreme Court.

The filing saga began last year when the General Assembly approved new districts for congressional and state legislative offices. Filing began Dec. 6, but soon a series of lawsuits and court rulings put filing for congressional and legislative seats, and then for all races, on hold.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the maps approved by the Republican-led legislature were gerrymandered.

And as the filing process began again on Thursday, there was still drama as a three-judge panel in Wake County considered the case. But in the end, it adopted the state House and Senate maps redrawn by the General Assembly but drew its own for North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House. There were appeals filed quickly, but they were denied.

The following candidates have filed as of Friday afternoon: