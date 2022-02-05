'Now comes the hairy part' : Andy Pendleton reflects on his service in World War II

"Now comes the hairy part," Pendleton wrote in his 1944 letter.

After what he described as a very loud crack, the B-24 lurched sideways and threw him off balance. With his job as bombardier completed, his role became the plane's handyman while others remained in their posts. Pendleton made his way to the cockpit to see the pilots struggling with a damaged plane wanting to turn left without their influence. Pendleton said he looked out a window to see one of the plane's four engines damaged. As the pilots took action to activate the engine's fire extinguishers he said they didn't realize it at the time, but the damage was much worse than a lost engine.

During this time the plane had dropped out of formation with the rest of the group, which meant that it was a sitting duck for enemy fighters as they wouldn't have the protection of their fellow bombers' guns. That put them in a tough situation as they couldn't keep up, but they didn't wish to draw attention as they attempted to get away from the main group unnoticed. And while they were able to do that, they were able to realize the other problems caused by the damage they had received earlier.