'Now comes the hairy part' : Andy Pendleton reflects on his service in World War II

In Andy Pendleton's room at Peachtree Brookdale, a model of a B-24 Liberator bomber hangs over his desk — a reminder of the years he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
While a scrapbook full of photos, old training manuals, and other related items could serve as its own history lesson, it's much better to hear the words from Pendleton as he recalls those 27 missions he took part in over Europe.
"There are things that I would like the veterans to know about, and what they've done. Anytime I have a chance to promote the veterans, I do so," Pendleton said.
And for him, it's about remembering not his own exploits, but those of other veterans, especially the ones who didn't return.
Pendleton said like many others at the time, his story isn't exceptional as many were called into service. However, talking with him, you can tell he has great pride in his service. His room is its own museum to his time in the Air Corps, but also to the entire 451st Bombardment Group. Old photos he and others took are tucked away in a scrapbook along with flight manuals and other small artifacts of history.
His own history would begin in Elizabeth City, but his pursuit of education and World War II would send him around the world before he ended up in Statesville.
Pendleton's interest in aviation wasn't sparked by his time flying in the various theaters of war. He had been studying aeronautics at North Carolina State University before he was drafted into service in 1942, but he said that he had begun the process of enlisting before his number was called. In a letter he wrote to his children and their children detailing most of his service and noting that while he was invited to go to Officer's Candidate School, he was eager to go overseas with the group.
From there, Pendleton would train as a bombardier and then be stationed in Wendover, Utah before he and the 451st Bomb Group was sent to the Mediterranean theater to face the Axis Powers of Italy, Germany and others. The grass airfield of Gioia del Colle served as the first base for the 451st, but it proved not to be fitting for the heavy American bombers. Lecce, which was "way down in the heel of Italy's boot" would be their group's temporary home while a new base was prepared in Castelluccia in 1944.
In his time serving through 27 missions, he saw most of the war and history from well above the ground. One of those parts of history was the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. He said he wasn't aware of that at the time, but was grateful for the protection.
"We were delighted to have them flying escort for us," Pendleton said.
Another one of the things Pendleton recalls though was the freezing temperatures on flights as leather jackets and other gear could only provide so much warmth in an unpressurized cabin.
"The worst part of flying, to me, was the cold. I got cold in the time flying, and I don't think I got over it," Pendleton said. "A draft comes through here, I can feel it right away."
Around this time Pendleton said circumstances and his training and understanding of Norden bombsights would change his role from one on the ground to one in the air. Training and a few combat missions would follow, but in the letter, Pendleton shared with the Record & Landmark, May 5, 1944, proved to be an exceptional day for him and his fellow airmen.
May 5, 1944
After breakfast of eggs — not powered ones he was used to as the real ones were reserved for flight crews — bacon, toast, hash browns, and coffee, a briefing where the flight crews learned their mission took place in a barn at the estate-turned-air field. The information on their targets in Ploesti, Romania, as well as an "escape kit" for if they were forced to bale out of the plane, were given to them and soon they would make their way to their planes. Pendleton said that one of the worst times was the wait on the ground before engines were started and the planes took off. In his letter, Pendleton admits the apprehension led to him vomiting up that breakfast he had enjoyed, but he said he wasn't the only one that day who did.
The mission would take them more than 1,000 miles there and back as they would have to dodge German air defenses on the way. Pendleton would be at the front of the aircraft, where the bombsight was. After a smooth take-off and routine flight to the target other than some light fighter attacks, Pendleton went to the back where the bombs were to set the fuses, some of which were on longer timers that wouldn't explode when they hit the ground. The longer fuses would keep the enemy from coming in so quickly to repair the damage caused initially.
Once the bombers began to make their final approach, bombers like Pendleton took over the planes via the bombsight, which was a mechanical computer that could control the plane and helped account for all the conditions that would affect the bombs' flight to the ground.
This is typically the time Pendleton hated the most he said, as the enemy fighters peeled off and the flak guns began peppering the sky with deadly ordnance.
"I was more concerned with the flak than the fighter planes," Pendleton said. "You could shoot back at the planes as they attacked us, but there was nothing we could do about the flak on the ground and we were up here."
"There was defense, we just have to take what they gave us."
Everything seemed to be going well, however, as they dropped the payloads over the Romanian oil fields.
"Now comes the hairy part," Pendleton wrote in his 1944 letter.
After what he described as a very loud crack, the B-24 lurched sideways and threw him off balance. With his job as bombardier completed, his role became the plane's handyman while others remained in their posts. Pendleton made his way to the cockpit to see the pilots struggling with a damaged plane wanting to turn left without their influence. Pendleton said he looked out a window to see one of the plane's four engines damaged. As the pilots took action to activate the engine's fire extinguishers he said they didn't realize it at the time, but the damage was much worse than a lost engine.
During this time the plane had dropped out of formation with the rest of the group, which meant that it was a sitting duck for enemy fighters as they wouldn't have the protection of their fellow bombers' guns. That put them in a tough situation as they couldn't keep up, but they didn't wish to draw attention as they attempted to get away from the main group unnoticed. And while they were able to do that, they were able to realize the other problems caused by the damage they had received earlier.
The drag caused by that damage meant the previous calculations for fuel to get back to their airbase were useless. As they did the math, they realized that they likely didn't have enough fuel to get there and that their best chance would be to aim for the island of Vis in the Adriatic Sea, which was occupied by the British military and had a very short runway. But as Pendleton put in his letter, there was an ominous sign of trouble at the end of it.
"… on which were the remnants of many Allied plans that had tried to use it," Pendleton wrote. "It was, however, better than becoming prisoners of war so we elected to try for it."
Still, they weren't committed to that plan just yet. They didn't know for sure if they would make it to either location, so they made an effort to lighten the plane. Everything from machine guns, ammo, first aid kits, sandwiches, papers, used oxygen tanks, and anything that wasn't required was tossed out of the aircraft. Around this time they saw two fighters closing in on them, but while they were unable to communicate with them, they turned out to be Allied planes.
Life-or-death decision
While Vis was held by the Allies, the prospect of landing on a short runway and the prospect of a possible crash landing there wasn't overly enticing to them. The crew estimated they had enough fuel to make it home, but with no margin for error as the trip was mostly over water. A quick poll of the crew decided they would try to make it to the base in Italy.
"So be it," Pendleton wrote.
But luck was on their side and they made it back with a safe landing. As they taxied to their spot, the plane ran out of fuel as Pendleton and his crewmates landed a full hour and three minutes after the rest of the group, which had lost three planes that day.
According to Pendleton, it was later determined that it was likely a 88mm anti-aircraft shell that scored a hit on their plane. However, it appeared to not have exploded like it had been built to do. Still, it caused enough damage to destroy the engine.
For their trouble that day, the group was given a Distinguished Unit Citation, also known as Presidential Unit Citation.
'I'm a blessed, blessed person'
While that flight in May of 1944 was dramatic, Pendleton said many went smoothly for him and his crewmates.
"Those missions were 15 minutes of real terrible concern and anxiety, and the rest of the six or seven hours, or however long the flight was, was just riding in an airplane," Pendleton said.
After the war, Pendleton would pilot many planes in civilian life while making a career with Design Associates in Statesville after earning a degree in architectural engineering from NC State. Pendleton and the business would design a number of building in Statesville, including the First ARP Church.
At 99, whether looking back on the war or his life, he sees a life well-lived.
"I don't have many complaints, I'm a blessed, blessed person," Pendleton said.
