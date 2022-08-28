Now appearing in your neighborhood - fall colors

While mowing our lawn in West Iredell last Friday afternoon, I noted some particularly brilliant-colored leaves on the ground, reds and oranges, that were not there last week. Fall already?

This was confirmed by the calendar on my desk: it is nearing the end of August, and although there has been no chill in the air as yet, we are on the cusp of autumn, with winter waiting in the wings. Just to further confirm things, a moment or two later, a flight of geese passed overhead, honking all the way. Soon I may find “wooly worms” crawling about. Looks like it’s time for Jack Frost and all that, plus the county agricultural fair, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Good things all.

I picked up a number of the more vibrantly-hued leaves and arranged them on our front step for the attached photo. You probably have some more colorful than mine in your yard.

Around the fifth or sixth grade we learned — that meant “memorized” when I attended elementary school — Joyce Kilmer’s classic poem, “Trees.” Perhaps you did, too. Contrary to what you may have thought, Joyce was a man, not a woman.

Sgt. Alfred Joyce Kilmer (1886-1918), U.S. Army, a New Jersey fellow, was killed by a sniper’s bullet on July 30, 1918, during the Second Battle of the Marne during the First World War. This was four months before the Nov. 11 Armistice. Kilmer was 31 years old and was already a well-known poet and author when he enlisted in the Army. Kilmer was best known for his 1913 poem, “Trees.”

Tastes change over the years and today’s poetry critics find “Trees” a little too sentimental and romantic. Some had said his poetry is overly simplistic. Others might suggest that perhaps we could use a little more sentimentality and romanticism these days.

I seem to recall being assigned to write essays about the beauty of the changing leaves. I remember hearing some teacher explaining that the fall colors were present in tree leaves all year, but that the chlorophyll hid the fall colors until the chlorophyll retreated to wherever it goes to around the beginning of September.

My son Chris and I agree that fall is our favorite season of the year. Spring, although very nice, is too brief. Summer gets too hot and winter gets too cold. I sound like part of the story about the porridge and Goldilocks and the three bears. Fall is “just right” for me.

At our church we hold a homecoming observance in the fall and all of the ladies — and not just a few of the gentlemen — try to out-do one another in bringing tasteful dishes to the meal served in the fellowship hall after preaching. This is one of the most-faithfully observed traditions of our church, Fifth Creek Presbyterian, in the Cool Spring community. If your church does not observe homecoming, I suggest you change churches as you are missing- out on one of the benefits of organized religion.

In the fall a big pot of spaghetti sauce or chili beans or Brunswick stew is better appreciated. A hot cup of coffee (or cocoa) taken on a chilly front porch is also a great sensory experience. The coffee warms the hands and the mouth as well as the spirit.

The color change in the leaves does nothing to help the trees. Our oak leaves — from a black oak and a white oak — just turn brown and drop off. Not much drama there, I think. Remember the Mamas & the Papas singing about all the brown leaves and the gray sky? Boy, Cass Elliott could belt out a song!

I know my friend and fellow R&L columnist Joe Hudson will be taking his first morning cup of coffee out-of-doors, as will I. Won’t you join us and toast the autumnal colors?