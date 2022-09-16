Nothing But The Water to entertain at The Sharpe House

The Historic Sharpe House & Wine Maestro of Statesville will present a farewell to summer Saturday at 7 p.m. with Nothing But the Water.

Enjoy a supper of authentic Caribbean jerk chicken over rice with complementary sides followed by homemade dessert served in the Dogwood Courtyard. After dinner, enjoy the show at the Pasture House Stage right below.

Nothing But The Water is an Americana/folk/blues trio that brings years of collective musical experience to the stage.

Headed by Marie Reid, alongside Marte Yerkins and Rick Domion, the group brings an eclectic, edgy twist on traditional Americana. Reid, a Mooresville resident for nearly three decades, found her love for music as a child while listening to sounds from the likes of Peter Paul & Mary, Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, The Doors, and more coming from her brothers’ vinyl collection.

“Be euphonically distracted, three minutes at a time, with us! Music truly does make this life bearable," she said.

To learn more about Nothing But The Water and other collaborations, visit Reid’s website at https://mariereidmusic.com.

Tickets range from $10-$22 depending on selections. Children ages 5 and up are welcome. Alcohol will not be available to purchase on site but can be purchased with tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information, contact Keith Rhyne, site manager of The Historic Sharpe House at sharpehouseevents@gmail.com or at 704-682-7508.