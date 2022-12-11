Not what you get but what you give: Chester family brings Christmas joy to others

It’s not too surprising teachers can always find a way to teach a lesson, but for the Chester family, it was one that could be used to bring Christmas joy to others.

Brittany Chester and Jason Chester, both former teachers in the Rowan-Salisbury School District, wanted to teach their sons, Ezra and Josiah, an important Christmas lesson on the importance of giving and the true meaning of the holiday.

“We wanted to be intentional about getting them to think about others. During Christmastime, kids are hypersensitive to what they’re gonna get, so we wanted to go ahead and start talking about that,” Brittany said.

She said in that spirit, they had asked their oldest son, Josiah, what he would want to give people in need. Brittany said while she expected him to say toys, he said he wanted to give people Christmas trees because it was something that made him happy. She worried at first that with other needs people may have, giving them Christmas trees could come off as tone-deaf.

But after talking to a number of ministries and organizations, she found that they would be well received by those looking to celebrate the season but may not have it in their budget to put up a tree and all the decorations.

From there, it went from an idea to a plan and to the execution of it. Last year they put together 17 trees and decorations and increased that to 20 this year.

They were able to buy 20 trees this year at wholesale prices from a friend and raised money through a GoFundMe campaign to get all of the tree stands, lights, decorations, and anything else they needed. They also include a book about the Christmas story of Jesus, as younger brother Ezra said he wanted to give others books as part of the project.

She said the idea of giving back was inspired by their Christian faith, but it will still daunting at times to make sure they had everything in place to make sure others were enjoying celebrating Christmas in their own homes.

“I just get nervous but maybe I shouldn’t because this — we don’t take the credit for it — we do feel like it was a God-inspired thing and maybe I shouldn’t be that way,” Brittany said.

While she may be a little hard on herself as her family got the trees and decorations, it was all worth it when they took the trees to the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont in Statesville to give away the trees.

They were joined by a former student who volunteered, Andrew Mead, and met the families waiting there. Along with the trees, decorations, and books, they prayed with the families before sending them off so they could begin putting up their trees.

While they said their sons, both younger than 6, may not fully understand the meaning behind it all, they hope it builds a foundation of understanding that giving can be better than receiving.

“It’s a blessing and remembering the true meaning of Christmas is not what you get, it’s what you give,” Brittany said.