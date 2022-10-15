Not just routine: Kae Treadway's yearly mammogram was lifesaver

A routine mammogram earlier this year turned out to be anything but routine for Kae Treadway.

She’d had a history of suspicious results from previous mammograms including three biopsies and a lumpectomy. All were benign, so in March when she went in for her mammogram, she was confident that the results would be no different than in the past.

On March 23, 23 days after she retired after 31 years of teaching, she got a phone call from her doctor’s office. When she was told she needed to come in to discuss her results, Treadway said she knew instantly it was cancer. “When I got the call they said we need to speak with you, I knew,” she said. With the past suspicious results, the call was good news — no cancer.

Instead of transitioning into retirement, Treadway was now dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

By the end of April, she underwent surgery to remove the cancerous lump and lymph nodes.

“I was blessed not to have to do chemotherapy,” she said, but radiation was the next step in treating her cancer.

She sought out advice from her radiation oncologist, who recommended Iredell Health System’s J. Allen Knox Radiation Therapy Center. Treadway, who lives in Taylorsville, was willing to travel for radiation therapy but was thrilled that a center closer to her home was highly recommended.

While the prospect of radiation was frightening, she said, Treadway knew it was her best chance. “Being 53 was in my favor. I had many years ahead of me,” she said.

She had her first of 23 treatments in June and is now considered cancer-free and stable. Treadway is taking medication to discourage any new cancer from emerging.

Dealing with a cancer diagnosis is nothing new for Treadway. Twenty-five years ago, Treadway and her husband, Mark, were living in a new house with their 21-month-old daughter and with their son due in two weeks. “We went out to eat for my 28th birthday and fell asleep that night talking about how blessed we were, how we felt so content and couldn’t have hoped for a better life,” she said.

Her next memory, she said, was of Mark having a seizure in the middle of the night. He was taken by ambulance to Hickory, where an MRI revealed a brain tumor. It was the size of an egg, she said. Mark was rushed to a Winston-Salem hospital and, three days later, underwent surgery to remove the malignant tumor.

Mark’s prognosis was grim. The tumor had roots that could not be removed. He was prescribed radiation and months of grueling chemo. Treadway said the doctors were clear about Mark’s future. Their goal, she said, was to prolong his life. He was given 10 years to live.

Mark defied the grim odds. He has had no reoccurrence of cancer.

Treadway said that after her husband’s experience she considers herself fortunate.

She said one of the factors in her favor was the routine mammogram and the fact that she had a strong support system. Treadway said that is a piece of advice she would offer to anyone with a cancer diagnosis. “You need support, spiritually, financially, emotionally. Everything is going to change,” she said.

That support system, she said, can range from someone who makes you laugh to someone who picks up a meal and drops it off. Or someone who understands the need for you to be alone. “Sometimes you just need space and quiet,” she said.

That support system extended beyond her family and friends to include the radiation team at Iredell. She said during those 23 days of radiation, that team became a family as well.

Between her support system at home and the team at Iredell, she said, she realized the strength even small gestures brought to her.

“An encouraging word can throw someone a lifeline in a more powerful, life-changing way than you may ever understand. I was amazed at how touched I was when my dental hygienist, who I see only twice a year, took time to give me a hug and listen to my irrational concerns about all of my teeth falling out because of cancer. It brought tears to my eyes when my hair stylist made it a fun day for me to get a bouncy new cut that didn’t feel like what it really was… a necessity to hide a bald spot. You have the power to make someone’s load lighter with a smile or a kind gesture,” she said.

Treadway has always been adamant about yearly mammograms, and that advice carries even more weight now, she said.

For Treadway, a mammogram is anything but routine.

She said she’s a little uncomfortable with the word survivor being applied to her or being told she’s brave. “I am not really a brave person, just blessed,” she said.

Her husband’s recovery from what was considered to be an incurable disease and her own recent journey also made her realize what is truly important.

Before her diagnosis, she considered going back to work. Now, she said, she’s grateful to face each day. “Your priorities change for sure,” she said. “There’s nothing worth doing to give up time with people I love.”