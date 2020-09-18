NOT FAR FROM BANKRUPT: Iredell Air Care faces another challenge in a turbulent year

"We were booked up a couple of months ahead of time, but not now," Jones said. "A lot of people lost their jobs, and of course airplanes and boats and stuff are the first to go. Of course, if the jobs come back, they'll probably come back, but we've had a lot of them sold."

If there's any good news for Iredell Air Care, it's that Airport Manager John Ferguson and City Manager Ron Smith don't seem to be in a rush to increase the cost of the lease as quickly as the Airport Commission first suggested.

In the request to the City Council for Monday's meeting, both stated they prefer ramping up the cost over time instead of a sudden increase as originally planned.

"This is a significant increase in the lease, in addition to requiring the tenant to pay their utilities. I would follow the department’s recommendation to begin at a lower level and escalate the lease rate over five years, all the while requiring them to pay their own utilities," Smith's comment in the City Council action request said.

While the lease will go up 30% over five years, Ferguson acknowledges the current business climate makes a sudden increase tougher for Iredell Air Care to handle. He wasn't in agreement with the Airport Commission's suggestion of doing it so quickly.