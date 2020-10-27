Northview student creates minion on air compressor tank

An IB student at Northview School decided to spend some time at the Iredell0-Statesville Schools Transportation Department to gain some community service hours.

The community service hours are a requirement of the IB program.

Sidney Thornhill worked tirelessly to paint an air compressor tank at the bus garage to brighten things up.

With the help of several mechanics who work in the bus garage daily, the group decided that the compressor would make a great minion.