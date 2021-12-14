North Piedmont baseball program has roster spots for 12U, 13U

Staff reports
The North Piedmont C.H.I.P.S. has a few roster positions available for its 12U and 13U youth spring baseball teams.
Tryouts are being held in December and January at the old Monticello School, 435 Monticello Road.
The tryouts are held in the school’s gymnasium so gym shoes are required.
The eligibility is to be the age as of April 30, 2022.
For more information and times for tryouts call 980-721-4132.
