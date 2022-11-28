 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iredell team takes first place in career development event

Vet Science Team 2022

Destiny Wilson, State FFA vice president, and North Iredell team members Morgan Harrington, Lanie Estes, Kyla Quanz and Katie Wilson and Madeline Kluttz, State FFA vice president are shown following the competition.

 Photo used with permission

North Iredell and Agriculture and Science Early College took first place in the Northwest Region at the North Carolina State FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event in Sanford on Nov. 19.

Lanie Estes, Morgan Harrington, Kyla Quanz and Katie Wilson showed off their knowledge through exams while also demonstrating their skills in clinical procedures and their ability to handle animals.

