North Iredell team takes first place in career development event

North Iredell and Agriculture and Science Early College took first place in the Northwest Region at the North Carolina State FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event in Sanford on Nov. 19.
Lanie Estes, Morgan Harrington, Kyla Quanz and Katie Wilson showed off their knowledge through exams while also demonstrating their skills in clinical procedures and their ability to handle animals.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today