North Iredell teacher charged with exchanging inappropriate messages with student

A teacher has been charged with exchanging messages that were sexual in nature with a student.

John Dean Woody, 23, of Elkin, a science teacher at North Iredell High School, was charged with indecent liberties with a student. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in news release, said a report was received concerning a teacher communicating inappropriately with a student. The school resource officer was made aware and he immediately notified sheriff’s investigators, Campbell said.

Detective Sgt. Katie Harwell and Detective Cody James of the Special Victims Unit spoke with administrators and witnesses.

During the course of the investigation, Campbell said, detectives learned that Woody had exchanged messages with a student and the messages were sexual in nature.

The Iredell-Statesville School System, in a statement by Boen Nutting, director of communications and development, said Woody has been suspended with pay pending the investigation.