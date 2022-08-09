North Iredell student selected for NSHSS membership

Howard Alexander "Lex" Harris has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

The society recognizes the top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Howard has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis.

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said Lewis. “We help students like Howard build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help them prepare for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — HSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Harris, 16, is a junior at North Iredell High School. He is the son of Billy and Michelle Harris.

He has participated in the band since his freshman year, and this year, he holds the title of percussion captain. He enjoys working on his Chevy truck, helping on his family farm and fishing.