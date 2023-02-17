EnergyUnited is proud to announce that two high school students have been selected by the co-op to attend the 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour — Christopher Corona-Plancarte of Statesville and Sean Lane of Advance.

Corona-Plancarte, a sophomore at North Iredell High School, is the president and founder of the Tutoring Club and is also an active member of the reformative teen court program in Statesville. In his spare time, Corona-Plancarte enjoys reading, drawing and biking.

Lane, a sophomore at Davie High, enjoys playing in his school band, playing tennis and volunteering in the community. He notably is the founder and president of the Red Cross Club and also served as an ambassador and participant of the Davie Respect Initiative, which promoted respect and kindness within the school and community.

Corona-Plancarte and Lane will join hundreds of students from across the United States on the one-week, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., this June. While on the Youth Tour, students will have the opportunity to learn more about electric cooperatives, meet and interact with congressional leaders and visit historic monuments.

“EnergyUnited is excited to offer this unique opportunity to two outstanding students,” said Maureen Moore, corporate communications manager for EnergyUnited. “Sean and Christopher will certainly enjoy and value this youth leadership experience, which many previous delegates have described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The program is open to high school sophomores and juniors in EnergyUnited’s 19-county service area. Participants must complete an application and write a short essay. Each year, a selection committee identifies finalists and chooses two individuals to represent EnergyUnited on the trip. This year, the trip is scheduled for June 17-23.