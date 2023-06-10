Surrounded by a stadium full of family and friends at Raider Ravine on Saturday, North Iredell High School graduates received their diplomas.

The Class of 2023 entered the stadium to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” amid the cool air Saturday.

Senior class president Kaitlyn Miller welcomed the graduates, their families and friends to the ceremony.

Trinity Webb, a member of the graduating class, sang the school’s alma mater, and she was followed to the stage by honor speakers Elleigh Williams, Cadence Wenzel and Amy Abrego-Lopez.

Special music included “For Good” from “Wicked,” and Webb and Jakari Moss were soloists.

After the speeches and songs, Principal Diana Jones presented the diplomas as Assistant Principal Scott Childers and ESL instructor Ximena Davidson announced the graduates. Assistant Principal Tammy Reavis also helped in the graduation ceremony.