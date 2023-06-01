Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sybil Jennings Vorheis Memorial Scholarship is administered through the Foundation For The Carolinas and is for graduating seniors of North Iredell High School. The scholarship was established to provide educational support to deserving seniors of NIHS who are pursuing a degree in physical therapy, medicine, or nursing from a post-secondary accredited institution.

The scholarship is available as well as renewable by application and maintenance of a 3.0 or higher grade-point average.

This year, the foundation was able to give $4,000 to a NIHS senior.

Each of the three renewable applications were approved as well.

Bailey Drane is the graduating 2023 senior from NIHS receiving the award. She is the daughter of Paul & Wendy Drane of Harmony.

Drane will attend Mitchell Community College in the fall and plans to work towards being a pediatric nurse in the future.

Gracen Cardwell, Skylin Guill, and Bailey Ward, all former NIHS graduates, received the $4,000 renewable award as well for a total disbursement of $16,000 of scholarship earnings this year in Sybil Jennings Vorheis memory.