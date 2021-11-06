North Iredell High School FFA members awarded national degree

Six members of the North Iredell High School FFA chapter in Olin were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo on Oct. 27-30. Members included: Preston McLain, Davis Brown, Ryan Baldwin, Chanler Speaks, Courtney Elledge and Zack Cartner.

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. It is the top degree in a four-tier degree program that recognizes individual achievement in instructional programs, supervised experience and leadership development.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, NAU Country Insurance Company, Pepsico Inc., RAM Trucks and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.